Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Tennessee State beats Little…

Tennessee State beats Little Rock 90-82

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 8:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Brown had 20 points in Tennessee State’s 90-82 victory against Little Rock on Saturday night.

Brown was 6 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Tigers (8-7, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). EJ Bellinger scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. was 4 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jamir Chaplin finished with 29 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (7-8, 1-1). Jaylen Crocker-Johnson added 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Little Rock. Khalen Robinson also had 16 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Tennessee State visits Southern Indiana and Little Rock hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up