Tennessee State beats Little Rock 90-82

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Brown had 20 points in Tennessee State’s 90-82 victory against Little Rock on Saturday night.

Brown was 6 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Tigers (8-7, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference). EJ Bellinger scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. was 4 of 13 shooting, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Jamir Chaplin finished with 29 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (7-8, 1-1). Jaylen Crocker-Johnson added 16 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Little Rock. Khalen Robinson also had 16 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Tennessee State visits Southern Indiana and Little Rock hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

