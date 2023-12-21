Temple Owls take on the Nevada Wolf Pack

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-1) vs. Temple Owls (6-4) Honolulu; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -8; over/under…

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-1) vs. Temple Owls (6-4)

Honolulu; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -8; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Temple Owls square off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Owls are 6-4 in non-conference play. Temple is the AAC leader with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Hofman averaging 2.9.

The Wolf Pack have a 9-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Nevada ranks eighth in the MWC scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Kenan Blackshear averaging 7.6.

Temple scores 78.7 points, 14.0 more per game than the 64.7 Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Temple allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Hysier Miller is shooting 33.9% and averaging 18.5 points for Temple.

Jarod Lucas is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Blackshear is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for Nevada.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

