Temple Owls square off against the Nevada Wolf Pack

Nevada Wolf Pack (9-1) vs. Temple Owls (6-4)

Honolulu; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Temple Owls square off in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Owls have a 6-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Temple is ninth in the AAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Hysier Miller averaging 4.8.

The Wolf Pack have a 9-1 record in non-conference play. Nevada averages 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.

Temple’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 78.3 points per game, 4.3 more than the 74.0 Temple gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Owls. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Temple.

Jarod Lucas is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 16.1 points. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for Nevada.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

