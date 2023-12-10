Temple Owls and the Albany (NY) Great Danes play in Brooklyn, New York

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) vs. Temple Owls (5-3) New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6;…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) vs. Temple Owls (5-3)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Albany (NY) Great Danes and the Temple Owls meet at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Owls are 5-3 in non-conference play. Temple has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Great Danes are 6-3 in non-conference play. Albany (NY) ranks second in the America East scoring 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Beagle averaging 6.0.

Temple averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matteo Picarelli is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 12.8 points. Hysier Miller is shooting 32.7% and averaging 17.6 points for Temple.

Sebastian Thomas is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 16.1 points for Albany (NY).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.