Temple Owls and the Albany (NY) Great Danes meet in Brooklyn, New York

Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) vs. Temple Owls (5-3)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Albany (NY) Great Danes and the Temple Owls square off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Owls have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Temple ranks third in the AAC in rebounding averaging 41.8 rebounds. William Settle paces the Owls with 6.9 boards.

The Great Danes have a 6-3 record in non-conference games. Albany (NY) has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

Temple averages 78.9 points, 5.9 more per game than the 73.0 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) scores 6.1 more points per game (78.6) than Temple gives up to opponents (72.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hysier Miller is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Owls. Matteo Picarelli is averaging 12.8 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Temple.

Tyler Bertram is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 8.9 points. Sebastian Thomas is averaging 16.7 points and 4.3 assists for Albany (NY).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

