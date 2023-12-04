Telfort leads Butler against Buffalo after 26-point game

Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at Butler Bulldogs (6-2) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces the Buffalo Bulls after…

Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at Butler Bulldogs (6-2)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces the Buffalo Bulls after Jahmyl Telfort scored 26 points in Butler’s 103-95 overtime victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 at home. Butler is sixth in the Big East with 14.9 assists per game led by Posh Alexander averaging 5.3.

The Bulls are 0-1 on the road. Buffalo ranks seventh in the MAC scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Shawn Fulcher averaging 6.0.

Butler is shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 50.4% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 69.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the 69.0 Butler gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 16.9 points. Telfort is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.4 points for Butler.

Ryan Sabol averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Sy Chatman is averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Buffalo.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.