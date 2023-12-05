Telfort leads Butler against Buffalo after 26-point game

Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at Butler Bulldogs (6-2) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -22.5; over/under is 149…

Buffalo Bulls (1-7) at Butler Bulldogs (6-2)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -22.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Butler hosts the Buffalo Bulls after Jahmyl Telfort scored 26 points in Butler’s 103-95 overtime victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 in home games. Butler averages 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The Bulls are 0-1 on the road. Buffalo is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Butler averages 83.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 83.1 Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 69.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the 69.0 Butler gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Butler.

Ryan Sabol is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 6.8 points. Sy Chatman is averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Buffalo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.