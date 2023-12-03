Tekin and Siena host Mount St. Mary’s

Siena Saints (2-5, 1-0 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-5, 0-1 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Siena Saints (2-5, 1-0 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (1-5, 0-1 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -9; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Zek Tekin scored 23 points in Siena’s 67-65 win against the Rider Broncs.

The Mountaineers are 1-1 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Saints are 1-0 in MAAC play. Siena has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 70.2 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 74.4 Siena gives up. Siena averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Mount St. Mary’s allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew is shooting 34.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Mountaineers. Josh Reaves is averaging 7.0 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

Tekin is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Saints. Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 11.1 points for Siena.

