TCU visits Hawaii after Miller’s 24-point outing

TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3)

Honolulu; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU faces the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors after Emanuel Miller scored 24 points in TCU’s 88-75 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 6-2 in home games. Hawaii ranks fourth in the Big West with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin McKoy averaging 5.2.

The Horned Frogs are 1-0 on the road. TCU ranks fifth in college basketball with 20.3 assists per game led by Jameer Nelson Jr. averaging 3.7.

Hawaii makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). TCU has shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Rainbow Warriors.

Trey Tennyson is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 6.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

