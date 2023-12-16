TCU Horned Frogs square off against the Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (7-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -8; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils and the TCU Horned Frogs meet at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs are 7-1 in non-conference play. TCU leads the Big 12 averaging 44.8 points in the paint. Emanuel Miller leads the Horned Frogs scoring 9.8.

The Sun Devils are 6-3 in non-conference play. Arizona State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TCU’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 70.1 points per game, 3.0 more than the 67.1 TCU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. JaKobe Coles is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for TCU.

Neal Jamiya averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Frankie Collins is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.3 steals for Arizona State.

___

