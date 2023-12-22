TCU Horned Frogs play the Nevada Wolf Pack

Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) Honolulu; Friday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -2;…

Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (9-1)

Honolulu; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Horned Frogs -2; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack and the TCU Horned Frogs play at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Horned Frogs have a 9-1 record against non-conference oppponents. TCU averages 89.8 points while outscoring opponents by 21.5 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 10-1 in non-conference play. Nevada is eighth in the MWC scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Kenan Blackshear averaging 7.5.

TCU’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada scores 10.2 more points per game (78.5) than TCU gives up (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Miller is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Horned Frogs. JaKobe Coles is averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 52.6% for TCU.

Blackshear is averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

