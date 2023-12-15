TCU Horned Frogs play the Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (7-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (7-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona State Sun Devils and the TCU Horned Frogs square off in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs have a 7-1 record in non-conference play. TCU is the best team in the Big 12 with 27.4 fast break points.

The Sun Devils are 6-3 in non-conference play. Arizona State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TCU makes 51.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Arizona State has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JaKobe Coles is shooting 52.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 14.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. Emanuel Miller is shooting 51.5% and averaging 15.9 points for TCU.

Frankie Collins is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 13.2 points for Arizona State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

