Taylor’s 27 points and 10 rebounds lead Central Michigan over Davenport 90-66

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Brian Taylor’s 27 points and 10 rebounds helped Central Michigan defeat Davenport 90-66 on Tuesday night.

Taylor also added seven assists and four blocks for the Chippewas (4-6). Cayden Vasko scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Derrick Butler had 14 points and shot 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Panthers were led in scoring by Marcedus Leech Jr., who finished with 19 points and two steals. Jaden Terrell, Matas Deksnys and James Felton added nine points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

