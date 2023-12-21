CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Taylor scores 19 as Central Michigan takes down Detroit Mercy 75-63

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 10:12 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Brian Taylor had 19 points in Central Michigan’s 75-63 win against Detroit Mercy on Thursday night.

Taylor had 11 rebounds for the Chippewas (5-6). Derrick Butler scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Anthony Pritchard had 15 points and was 6 of 12 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Ryan Hurst finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Titans (0-12). Donovann Toatley added 12 points for Detroit Mercy. In addition, Jamail Pink had 11 points. The Titans extended their losing streak to 12 straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

