Tarleton State visits Loyola Marymount following Johnston’s 27-point game

Tarleton State Texans (8-4, 2-0 WAC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Tarleton State Texans (8-4, 2-0 WAC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays the Tarleton State Texans after Will Johnston scored 27 points in Loyola Marymount’s 76-67 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Lions are 5-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Texans are 2-3 on the road. Tarleton State scores 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Loyola Marymount averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 41.9% shooting opponents of Loyola Marymount have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Hill is averaging 10 points and 4.2 assists for the Lions. Dominick Harris is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Jakorie Smith is averaging 14.3 points and 1.9 steals for the Texans. Kiandre Gaddy is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.