Tankersley and Detroit Mercy host Loyola Marymount

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10, 0-2 Horizon League) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5) Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Detroit Mercy Titans (0-10, 0-2 Horizon League) at Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Loyola Marymount Lions after Marcus Tankersley scored 23 points in Detroit Mercy’s 91-59 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Lions are 4-1 on their home court. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC with 12.6 assists per game led by Justice Hill averaging 4.2.

The Titans are 0-7 on the road. Detroit Mercy is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 47.7% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 61.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 69.4 Loyola Marymount allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Harris is averaging 14.8 points for the Lions. Alex Merkviladze is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Jayden Stone is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Tankersley is averaging 13 points for Detroit Mercy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.