Tandy’s 25 lead Jacksonville State over Little Rock 90-60

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — KyKy Tandy’s 25 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Little Rock 90-60 on Thursday night.

Tandy shot 9 for 14 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Gamecocks (6-7). Juwan Perdue added 14 points while going 6 of 11 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds. Quincy Clark shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Khalen Robinson led the Trojans (6-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, two steals and two blocks. Bradley Douglas added 12 points for Little Rock.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

