Tandy scores 25 in Jacksonville State’s 107-67 win against D-II Trevecca Nazarene

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — KyKy Tandy scored 25 points as Jacksonville State beat Division II Trevecca Nazarene 107-67 on Sunday night.

Tandy also contributed three steals for the Gamecocks (8-7). Juwan Perdue added 13 points while going 5 of 6 from the field, and he also had nine rebounds. Quincy Clark was 3-of-7 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Trojans were led by Jalen Page, who posted 18 points. Jamal Cannady Jr. added 18 points for Trevecca Nazarene. Drew Blackston also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

