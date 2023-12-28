NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Tandy scores 20 as…

Tandy scores 20 as Jacksonville State takes down Fort Valley State 93-57

The Associated Press

December 28, 2023, 9:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — KyKy Tandy had 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 93-57 win against Division II Fort Valley State on Thursday night.

Tandy shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Gamecocks (7-7). Caleb Johnson scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field. Mason Nicholson finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Wildcats (3-10) were led in scoring by Davorian Rudolph, who finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Myson Lowe added 11 points for Fort Valley State. Kevan Eskridge also put up 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up