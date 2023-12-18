Tandy scores 16 as Jacksonville State beats Tarleton State 65-62

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — KyKy Tandy’s 16 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Tarleton State 65-62 on Monday night. Tandy was…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — KyKy Tandy’s 16 points helped Jacksonville State defeat Tarleton State 65-62 on Monday night.

Tandy was 5 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Gamecocks (5-7). Andres Burney scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Juwan Perdue went 3 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Devon Barnes led the Texans (8-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. Lue Williams added 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Kiandre Gaddy also had eight points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Texans.

