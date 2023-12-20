Tandy, Jacksonville State Gamecocks to face Chaplin, Little Rock Trojans on Thursday

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) at Little Rock Trojans (6-6) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-7) at Little Rock Trojans (6-6)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts Jacksonville State in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Trojans are 6-2 on their home court. Little Rock has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gamecocks are 2-4 on the road. Jacksonville State averages 66.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Little Rock makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Jacksonville State averages 66.6 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 79.4 Little Rock allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Chaplin is shooting 59.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Trojans. Cougar Downing is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Quincy Clark is averaging 8.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Gamecocks. KyKy Tandy is averaging 17.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 82.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

