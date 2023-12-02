Tandy and Jacksonville State host East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) Jacksonville, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after KyKy Tandy scored 29 points in Jacksonville State’s 70-52 win over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Gamecocks have gone 2-1 at home. Jacksonville State is sixth in the CUSA with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Mason Nicholson averaging 5.0.

The Buccaneers have gone 0-4 away from home. East Tennessee State ranks fifth in the SoCon allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Jacksonville State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tandy is shooting 44.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Gamecocks. Juwan Perdue is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers for Jacksonville State.

Ebby Asamoah is averaging 15.9 points for the Buccaneers. Quimari Peterson is averaging 14 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for East Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

