Tandy and Jacksonville State host East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) Jacksonville, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -4; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after KyKy Tandy scored 29 points in Jacksonville State’s 70-52 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Gamecocks are 2-1 on their home court. Jacksonville State is eighth in the CUSA scoring 70.8 points while shooting 44.0% from the field.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 on the road. East Tennessee State allows 71.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.9 points per game.

Jacksonville State averages 70.8 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 71.3 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 6.0 more points per game (68.4) than Jacksonville State gives up to opponents (62.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tandy is scoring 18.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Gamecocks. Quincy Clark is averaging 11.5 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 52.1% for Jacksonville State.

Ebby Asamoah averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Quimari Peterson is averaging 14 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for East Tennessee State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

