Tainamo scores 23 to lead Denver over Colorado College 90-66

The Associated Press

December 2, 2023, 5:27 PM

DENVER (AP) — Touko Tainamo scored 23 points as Denver beat Colorado College 90-66 on Saturday.

Tainamo also added eight rebounds for the Pioneers (6-3). Tommy Bruner scored 19 points and added eight assists. Jaxon Brenchley had 12 points and finished 6 of 9 from the field.

The Tigers were led by Russell MacFarlane, who recorded 10 points. Edgar Romero added 10 points and two steals for Colorado College. Asher Nofziger also had eight points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

