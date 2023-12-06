Tainamo and Denver host No. 13 Colorado State

Denver Pioneers (6-3) at Colorado State Rams (8-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -22;…

Denver Pioneers (6-3) at Colorado State Rams (8-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -22; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the No. 13 Colorado State Rams after Touko Tainamo scored 23 points in Denver’s 90-66 win against the Colorado College Tigers.

The Rams have gone 4-0 at home. Colorado State is 8-0 against opponents over .500.

The Pioneers have gone 2-2 away from home. Denver is third in the Summit League with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tainamo averaging 3.1.

Colorado State scores 85.3 points, 10.3 more per game than the 75.0 Denver allows. Denver averages 13.5 more points per game (83.6) than Colorado State gives up (70.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Rams. Joe Palmer is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Colorado State.

Tommy Bruner is averaging 23.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 19.2 points for Denver.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.