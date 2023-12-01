Syracuse visits Virginia after Mintz’s 33-point showing

Syracuse Orange (5-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-1) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the Virginia Cavaliers…

Syracuse Orange (5-2) at Virginia Cavaliers (6-1)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits the Virginia Cavaliers after Judah Mintz scored 33 points in Syracuse’s 80-57 victory over the LSU Tigers.

The Cavaliers are 4-0 in home games. Virginia is 6-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.1 turnovers per game.

The Orange play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Syracuse ranks fourth in the ACC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Taylor averaging 5.9.

Virginia scores 64.4 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 69.4 Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Virginia gives up.

The Cavaliers and Orange match up Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Virginia.

Mintz is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 14.6 points for Syracuse.

