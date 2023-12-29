Syracuse takes on Pittsburgh, seeks 5th straight home win

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (9-3, 0-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-3, 0-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (9-3, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Pittsburgh trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Orange have gone 6-0 in home games. Syracuse has an 8-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 0-1 in ACC play. Pittsburgh is the ACC leader with 27.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ishmael Leggett averaging 4.7.

Syracuse makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Pittsburgh scores 10.9 more points per game (81.1) than Syracuse allows (70.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Bunch is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 11.5 points. Judah Mintz is shooting 46.0% and averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

Blake Hinson is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 40.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.