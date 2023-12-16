Syracuse Orange and the Oregon Ducks play in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Oregon Ducks (7-2) vs. Syracuse Orange (7-3, 0-1 ACC) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Oregon Ducks (7-2) vs. Syracuse Orange (7-3, 0-1 ACC)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Syracuse Orange square off against the Oregon Ducks in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Orange are 7-2 in non-conference play. Syracuse is eighth in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Taylor averaging 6.0.

The Ducks have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Oregon is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by N’Faly Dante averaging 12.0.

Syracuse averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.6 per game Oregon allows. Oregon scores 9.4 more points per game (80.2) than Syracuse gives up to opponents (70.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is shooting 45.3% and averaging 20.1 points for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 13.1 points for Syracuse.

Jermaine Couisnard is averaging 12.3 points and two steals for the Ducks. Kario Oquendo is averaging 10.2 points for Oregon.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

