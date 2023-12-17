Syracuse Orange and the Oregon Ducks meet in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Oregon Ducks (7-2) vs. Syracuse Orange (7-3, 0-1 ACC) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (7-2) vs. Syracuse Orange (7-3, 0-1 ACC)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -4; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: The Oregon Ducks and the Syracuse Orange meet at Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Orange are 7-2 in non-conference play. Syracuse is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Ducks are 7-2 in non-conference play. Oregon scores 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.5 points per game.

Syracuse averages 77.2 points, 7.5 more per game than the 69.7 Oregon allows. Oregon averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Syracuse gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is scoring 20.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 13.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Syracuse.

Jermaine Couisnard is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.3 points for the Ducks. Kario Oquendo is averaging 10.2 points for Oregon.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

