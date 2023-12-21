Syracuse hosts Henderson and Niagara

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Syracuse Orange (8-3, 0-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Syracuse Orange (8-3, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -18; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Syracuse Orange after Ahmad Henderson II scored 23 points in Niagara’s 74-69 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Orange are 5-0 on their home court. Syracuse ranks seventh in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Taylor averaging 5.7.

The Purple Eagles are 1-3 in road games. Niagara is ninth in the MAAC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Harlan Obioha averaging 5.2.

Syracuse averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 73.5 points per game, 3.4 more than the 70.1 Syracuse gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is scoring 19.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 12.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Henderson is averaging 15.2 points for the Purple Eagles. Yaw Obeng-Mensah is averaging 10.6 points for Niagara.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.