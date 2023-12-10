Sylla and UCF host Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) at UCF Knights (6-2) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -3; over/under…

Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) at UCF Knights (6-2)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the Ole Miss Rebels after Thierno Sylla scored 20 points in UCF’s 94-52 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Knights have gone 4-1 at home. UCF averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Rebels have gone 1-0 away from home. Ole Miss averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

UCF averages 79.3 points, 12.8 more per game than the 66.5 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss scores 6.4 more points per game (73.8) than UCF allows to opponents (67.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Sellers is shooting 49.2% and averaging 20.6 points for UCF.

Matthew Murrell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Allen Flanigan is averaging 18 points and 6.8 rebounds for Ole Miss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

