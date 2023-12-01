Swope and Indiana State host Bradley

Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana State Sycamores (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at Bradley Braves (6-1, 0-1 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits the Bradley Braves after Isaiah Swope scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 77-48 win over the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Braves are 3-0 in home games. Bradley is ninth in the MVC with 13.6 assists per game led by Connor Hickman averaging 3.6.

The Sycamores have gone 1-0 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is 5-1 against opponents over .500.

Bradley is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State has shot at a 53.1% rate from the field this season, 13.5 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The Braves and Sycamores face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hickman averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Malevy Leons is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.3 points for Bradley.

Swope averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc. Jayson Kent is averaging 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for Indiana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

