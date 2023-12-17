Live Radio
Swayer scores 18, Eastern Illinois defeats Div. III-Blackburn 87-66

The Associated Press

December 17, 2023, 5:37 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Corey Swayer Jr. had 18 points in Eastern Illinois’ 87-66 victory over Division III-Blackburn on Sunday.

Swayer finished 8 of 13 from the floor for the Panthers (6-6). Tiger Booker added 16 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and they also had six assists. Kyndall Davis had 15 points and finished 7 of 9 from the field.

Zach Kelsey led the Beavers in scoring, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds. Blackburn also got 14 points and five assists from Darius Duff. Izayah Talmadge also had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Eastern Illinois visits Iowa State in its next matchup on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

