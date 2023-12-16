Live Radio
Sutherland scores 24 in Le Moyne’s 80-54 win against Dartmouth

The Associated Press

December 16, 2023, 4:42 PM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Luke Sutherland’s 24 points helped Le Moyne defeat Dartmouth 80-54 on Saturday.

Sutherland was 10-of-15 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Dolphins (4-7). Kaiyem Cleary scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Nathan McClure was 3-of-5 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Nikola Dimitrijevic led the way for the Big Green (3-7) with 12 points. Jaren Johnson added 12 points and three steals for Dartmouth. In addition, Romeo Myrthil finished with nine points, six rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

