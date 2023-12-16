Sutherland leads Le Moyne against Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) at Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big…

Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) at Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts the Dartmouth Big Green after Luke Sutherland scored 35 points in Le Moyne’s 91-79 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Dolphins are 2-0 in home games. Le Moyne is sixth in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.5 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Big Green are 0-4 on the road. Dartmouth has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Le Moyne averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Dartmouth allows. Dartmouth averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Le Moyne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sutherland averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Kaiyem Cleary is shooting 41.3% and averaging 11.6 points for Le Moyne.

Jayden Williams averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 17.5 points for Dartmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

