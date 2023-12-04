Suder scores 19, Bellarmine defeats Boyce 88-54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Peter Suder had 19 points in Bellarmine’s 88-54 victory against Boyce on Monday. Suder added four…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Peter Suder had 19 points in Bellarmine’s 88-54 victory against Boyce on Monday.

Suder added four blocks for the Knights (3-7,). Garrett Tipton added 17 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc, and he also had eight rebounds. Langdon Hatton was 4 of 10 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding 17 rebounds.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Brody Madeira, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Trevor Nauert added nine points for Boyce. In addition, Royce Torres finished with eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

