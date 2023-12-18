CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Strawbridge scores 21, Evansville defeats UT Martin 98-91

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 10:37 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Kenny Strawbridge had 21 points in Evansville’s 98-91 win against UT Martin on Monday night.

Strawbridge shot 8 for 17, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Purple Aces (9-2). Ben Humrichous added 15 points while shooting 3 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line, and they also had nine rebounds. Yacine Toumi had 15 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Jordan Sears led the Skyhawks (6-6) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Jacob Crews added 24 points and 10 rebounds for UT Martin. In addition, Justus Jackson finished with 15 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

