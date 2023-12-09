Storr and No. 23 Wisconsin host No. 1 Arizona

Wisconsin Badgers (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Arizona Wildcats (7-0) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Wisconsin Badgers (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Arizona Wildcats (7-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Wisconsin visits the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats after AJ Storr scored 22 points in Wisconsin’s 70-57 victory over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Arizona leads college basketball with 47.1 rebounds per game led by Keshad Johnson averaging 6.6.

The Badgers are 1-1 in road games. Wisconsin ranks ninth in the Big Ten scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Wahl averaging 7.6.

Arizona makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Wisconsin averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Kylan Boswell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Arizona.

Storr is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 12.2 points for Wisconsin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.