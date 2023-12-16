Stony Brook visits Small and Army

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-5) at Army Black Knights (2-8) West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army…

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-5) at Army Black Knights (2-8)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army plays the Stony Brook Seawolves after TJ Small scored 20 points in Army’s 70-64 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Black Knights are 2-3 on their home court. Army has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seawolves have gone 0-4 away from home. Stony Brook averages 72.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Army is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Stony Brook allows to opponents. Stony Brook has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Army have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 10.1 points. Josh Scovens is shooting 36.8% and averaging 9.9 points for Army.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 16.5 points for the Seawolves. Dean Noll is averaging 10.3 points and two steals for Stony Brook.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.