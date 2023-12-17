Stony Brook visits Small and Army

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-5) at Army Black Knights (2-8) West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stony Brook Seawolves (5-5) at Army Black Knights (2-8)

West Point, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -3.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces the Stony Brook Seawolves after TJ Small scored 20 points in Army’s 70-64 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Black Knights have gone 2-3 at home. Army gives up 64.3 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Seawolves are 0-4 on the road. Stony Brook has a 2-4 record against opponents above .500.

Army’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.0 per game Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Army allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 10.1 points. Josh Scovens is shooting 36.8% and averaging 9.9 points for Army.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 16.5 points for the Seawolves. Dean Noll is averaging 10.3 points and two steals for Stony Brook.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

