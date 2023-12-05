Stony Brook hosts Stonehill after Zegarowski’s 20-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-8) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-5)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Stony Brook Seawolves after Max Zegarowski scored 20 points in Stonehill’s 79-64 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Seawolves are 2-1 on their home court. Stony Brook is fifth in the CAA with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Keenan Fitzmorris averaging 2.1.

The Skyhawks are 0-6 on the road. Stonehill has a 0-7 record against teams above .500.

Stony Brook is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points lower than the 49.0% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Stony Brook has allowed to its opponents (42.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Seawolves. Jared Frey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for Stony Brook.

Zegarowski is averaging 12.7 points for the Skyhawks. Jackson Benigni is averaging 12.7 points for Stonehill.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.