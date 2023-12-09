Stony Brook hosts Rivera and Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves…

Bryant Bulldogs (6-4) at Stony Brook Seawolves (3-5)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seawolves -2; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays the Stony Brook Seawolves after Daniel Rivera scored 20 points in Bryant’s 67-51 victory over the Siena Saints.

The Seawolves are 3-1 on their home court. Stony Brook ranks fourth in the CAA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Keenan Fitzmorris averaging 2.5.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 on the road. Bryant ranks fourth in the America East scoring 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Earl Timberlake averaging 8.0.

Stony Brook averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Bryant allows. Bryant averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Stony Brook allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Seawolves. Dean Noll is averaging 10.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.0% for Stony Brook.

Sherif Kenney is averaging 17.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Rafael Pinzon is averaging 12.5 points for Bryant.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.