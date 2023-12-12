Stony Brook hosts Norfolk State following Thomas’ 31-point outing

Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk…

Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits the Stony Brook Seawolves after Jamarii Thomas scored 31 points in Norfolk State’s 64-58 win against the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Seawolves have gone 4-1 in home games. Stony Brook is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 2-1 on the road. Norfolk State ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Stony Brook averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.9 per game Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is shooting 49.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Seawolves. Jared Frey is averaging 9.7 points for Stony Brook.

Thomas is averaging 19.2 points, four assists and 2.7 steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 11.3 points for Norfolk State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

