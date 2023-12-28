Stony Brook hosts Lilly and Brown

Brown Bears (4-9) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6) Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits…

Brown Bears (4-9) at Stony Brook Seawolves (6-6)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Stony Brook Seawolves after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 26 points in Brown’s 71-67 win against the Siena Saints.

The Seawolves have gone 5-1 at home. Stony Brook has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Bears have gone 1-5 away from home. Brown is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

Stony Brook averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Brown allows. Brown averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Stony Brook allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Seawolves. Keenan Fitzmorris is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Lilly is averaging 19.4 points for the Bears. Felix Kloman is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.