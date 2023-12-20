Stonehill visits Miami (FL) following Poplar’s 25-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) at Miami Hurricanes (8-2, 1-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL)…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-11) at Miami Hurricanes (8-2, 1-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) takes on the Stonehill Skyhawks after Wooga Poplar scored 25 points in Miami (FL)’s 84-77 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Hurricanes are 6-0 on their home court. Miami (FL) ranks fourth in the ACC with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Norchad Omier averaging 10.0.

The Skyhawks are 0-9 on the road. Stonehill is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

Miami (FL) scores 82.4 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 80.8 Stonehill gives up. Stonehill’s 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Miami (FL) has given up to its opponents (43.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Poplar is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Hurricanes. Nijel Pack is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Miami (FL).

Max Zegarowski is averaging 12.5 points for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

