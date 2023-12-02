Stonehill takes on Binghamton after Benigni’s 21-point performance

Binghamton Bearcats (4-4) at Stonehill Skyhawks (1-7) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -3.5; over/under…

Binghamton Bearcats (4-4) at Stonehill Skyhawks (1-7)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the Binghamton Bearcats after Jackson Benigni scored 21 points in Stonehill’s 80-74 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Skyhawks are 1-1 in home games. Stonehill allows 87.3 points and has been outscored by 22.3 points per game.

The Bearcats are 1-4 on the road. Binghamton ranks sixth in the America East with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Armon Harried averaging 1.3.

Stonehill is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton’s 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Stonehill has allowed to its opponents (49.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is shooting 44.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 11.8 points for Stonehill.

Chris Walker averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Tymu Chenery is averaging 12.9 points for Binghamton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.