Stonehill plays New Hampshire on 8-game road slide

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-10) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4) Durham, New Hampshire; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill travels to…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-10) at New Hampshire Wildcats (6-4)

Durham, New Hampshire; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill travels to New Hampshire looking to end its eight-game road slide.

The Wildcats are 4-0 in home games. New Hampshire is sixth in the America East in team defense, giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Skyhawks are 0-8 on the road. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC with 10.9 assists per game led by Tony Felder averaging 3.4.

New Hampshire is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (41.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.7% for New Hampshire.

Jackson Benigni is averaging 12.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Skyhawks. Felder is averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.