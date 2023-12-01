Stonehill hosts Binghamton following Benigni’s 21-point game

Binghamton Bearcats (4-4) at Stonehill Skyhawks (1-7) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the Binghamton…

Binghamton Bearcats (4-4) at Stonehill Skyhawks (1-7)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the Binghamton Bearcats after Jackson Benigni scored 21 points in Stonehill’s 80-74 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Skyhawks are 1-1 in home games. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC scoring 65.0 points while shooting 40.2% from the field.

The Bearcats have gone 1-4 away from home. Binghamton is fourth in the America East with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Symir Torrence averaging 4.4.

Stonehill’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.7 fewer made shots on average than the 12.6 per game Stonehill gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is shooting 44.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Skyhawks. Tony Felder is averaging 11.8 points for Stonehill.

Chris Walker averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Tymu Chenery is averaging 12.9 points for Binghamton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

