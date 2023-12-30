Stonehill faces Rutgers after Felder’s 22-point performance

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stonehill Skyhawks (2-12) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -26.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Tony Felder scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 97-59 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 6-1 in home games. Rutgers averages 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 0-10 on the road. Stonehill has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Rutgers is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 63.9 points per game, 2.2 more than the 61.7 Rutgers allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 10.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Felder is averaging 12.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

