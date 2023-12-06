Stone leads Detroit Mercy against Ball State after 26-point game

Ball State Cardinals (6-2) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8, 0-2 Horizon League) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Ball State Cardinals (6-2) at Detroit Mercy Titans (0-8, 0-2 Horizon League)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Ball State Cardinals after Jayden Stone scored 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 69-58 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Titans are 0-2 on their home court. Detroit Mercy has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 0-2 on the road. Ball State averages 76.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 47.1% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stone is shooting 46.3% and averaging 21.8 points for the Titans. Donovann Toatley is averaging 9.2 points for Detroit Mercy.

Davion Bailey is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 10.3 points. Basheer Jihad is averaging 17.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for Ball State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.